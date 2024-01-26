SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

