SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,116,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,021. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

