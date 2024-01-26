Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.52

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 634147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

