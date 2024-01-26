Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 14% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.18. 6,234,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 10,137,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.76.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. Research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
