Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $149.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.84. 42,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,825. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.48. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

