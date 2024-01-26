Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rover Group

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at $909,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $31,577,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972 over the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $13,920,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its holdings in Rover Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rover Group by 304.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.