Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 706,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,794. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.