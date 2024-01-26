Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Roblox worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,695,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,939 shares of company stock worth $12,327,980. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $40.76. 2,102,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,137. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

