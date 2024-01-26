Robert W. Baird Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $559.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $559.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals stock traded down $20.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,647. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

