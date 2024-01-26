Reviewing Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Primary Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 19.93% 4.63% 2.48% Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CareTrust REIT and Primary Health Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Primary Health Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Primary Health Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 13.02 -$7.51 million $0.42 51.05 Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Primary Health Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareTrust REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.