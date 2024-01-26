Reviewing Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -232.38% -71.31% -58.64% Candel Therapeutics N/A -90.47% -50.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.79%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.93 million 14.26 -$9.73 million ($0.23) -6.30 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 280.30 -$18.79 million ($1.10) -1.15

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Candel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design,Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

