Research Analysts Set Expectations for electroCore, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.
electroCore Stock Performance
ECOR stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. electroCore has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.
