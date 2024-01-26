Research Analysts Set Expectations for electroCore, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECORFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

ECOR stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. electroCore has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECORGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

