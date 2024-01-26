Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

