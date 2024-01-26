REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.71

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 146601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

The stock has a market cap of $559.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

