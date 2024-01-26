Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.