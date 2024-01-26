ReddCoin Price Up 56.7% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 77.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $421.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00160350 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009656 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014147 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002290 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.