RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RE/MAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.56. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. Analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

