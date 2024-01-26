Raymond James Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $205.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

FirstService Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 17,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $131.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.