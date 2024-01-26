Raymond James Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.10. The stock had a trading volume of 325,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average is $262.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.