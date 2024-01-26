Raymond James Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $180.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.50.

NYSE ELF opened at $156.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $164.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

