Raymond James Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $180.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.94.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $159.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.