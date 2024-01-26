Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered by B. Riley

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Victory Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

