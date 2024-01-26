Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.08. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

