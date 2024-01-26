Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.