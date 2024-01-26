Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for APA in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Up 2.1 %

APA opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.