PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Head-To-Head Comparison

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and IZEA Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $41.10 million 0.77 -$4.47 million ($0.40) -5.13

PSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IZEA Worldwide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -13.14% IZEA Worldwide -18.66% -10.02% -8.33%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares PSQ and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PSQ has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PSQ and IZEA Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.68%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than IZEA Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PSQ beats IZEA Worldwide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

