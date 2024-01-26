Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. 386,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

