ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.47

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.47 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 1001175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,635,000 after buying an additional 684,060 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

