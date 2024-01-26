ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 31,318 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 24,133 call options.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,348,091. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $173.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 199,081 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,313.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 63,226 shares during the period.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

