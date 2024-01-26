ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.69

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 7763767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $1,496,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 307.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.