Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,731 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,689. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.