Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 198,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

