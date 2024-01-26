Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 71,604 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.36% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 365,180 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 289,809 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 856,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 283,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,323. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

