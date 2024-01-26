Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $315,673,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 847.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter.

ONEY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

