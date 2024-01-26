Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 63,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

