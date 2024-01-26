Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 624,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

