Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $12.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,324.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,050.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.