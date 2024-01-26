Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 343 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.24. 88,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,438. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

