Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,090 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.54. 158,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The firm has a market cap of $522.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $103.95 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

