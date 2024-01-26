Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 86,339 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 852,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $29,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 344,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,199. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.