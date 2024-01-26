Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,146,740 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $31,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after buying an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,659,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

