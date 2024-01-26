Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,837 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $27,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after buying an additional 79,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. 68,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

