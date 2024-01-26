Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of ITT worth $29,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,150. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

