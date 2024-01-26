Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 127.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Inari Medical worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,446,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,629,000 after buying an additional 43,657 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Inari Medical by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,461. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock worth $7,692,883. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.