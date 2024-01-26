Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,306,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $28,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Mattel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 1,141,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

