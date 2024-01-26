Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.25 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Shockwave Medical worth $29,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,451. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.