Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $29,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,475,153,000 after buying an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after buying an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BWX Technologies by 154.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 87,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.