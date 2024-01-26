Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

IGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 96,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,608. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

