Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 102,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.96. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $261.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.