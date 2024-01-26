Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $46.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

